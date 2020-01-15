Maid in Kuwait sustained multiple, severe injuries; brain, heart missing – NBI

MANILA, Philippines – The brain, heart and some internal organs of Jeanelyn Villavende, the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who died in Kuwait were missing based on the autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Villavende’s body arrived in the country last week. Over the weekend, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the NBI found evidence that Villevende was raped before she was killed.

The NBI said Villavende suffered multiple, severe traumatic injuries including genitalia injuries.

READ: Slain maid raped in Kuwait, NBI autopsy shows

The complete autopsy report has been submitted by the NBI to the DOJ and was made public by Guevarra.

Based on the report, the victim’s head was “roughly cut” said the NBI with her skull stuffed with five pieces of cloth soaked with blood and one piece of used surgical gloves.

The NBI also noted that her heart, stomach, and pancreas were missing. The NBI noted in its autopsy report that the missing body parts could have been due to previously conducted autopsy as indicated by several autopsy incisions.

Guevarra said the Philippine government has yet to receive a copy of the autopsy report conducted in Kuwait although reports indicate that the Kuwaiti report is incomplete.

Quoting reports, Guevarra said “The autopsy results from Kuwait and the NBI are essentially the same. They have the same cause of death, Villavende was mauled to death. It is just that the NBI came out with other findings that were not seen in the Kuwaiti report. But the cause of death was the same due to trauma, injury due to infliction of injuries to the body.”

Guevarra added that they are still waiting for the laboratory results on Villavende.

“The autopsy report is a factual report but we cannot yet conclusively say that she was raped or sodomized until we see the laboratory reports. But the autopsy report showed laceration in both the genitalia and in the anal region, so there are indications of sodomy,” he added.