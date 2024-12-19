UC Webmasters sweep chess titles at Cebu City Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters dominated the chess competition of the 32nd Cebu City Olympics, held earlier this week at SM Seaside City Cebu, sweeping all the gold medals.

Led by head coach and International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, the Webmasters secured an impressive haul of eight gold medals across individual and team events in the ongoing tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in Bayawan City next year.

Jessej Eujan Gestopa and Ian Geoff Caylan powered UC to victory in the elementary boys’ team event, amassing 10.5 points. Although Unit 8’s Marl Vincent Otarra and John Patrick Rabor matched their total, UC emerged victorious due to superior tiebreak points. Gestopa further showcased his prowess by clinching the individual gold with 5.5 points.

Meanwhile, Ethan Richtoff Carbonilla and Francisco Golpeo of Unit 6 earned bronze in the team event with 9.5 points.

Adina Vera Kwan and Danika Rose Dakay continued UC’s dominance in the elementary girls’ division, scoring 12.0 points to secure the team gold. Kwan achieved a perfect 7.0 points in the individual category to win another gold, while Dakay contributed 5.0 points to the team’s tally.

Unit 8’s Ellysa Therese Marqaux Maru and Alexia Marthea Lozada earned silver in the team event with 10.0 points, while Keisha Brianne Tudlas of the University of San Carlos (USC) captured bronze in the individual category with 8.0 points.

In the high school boys’ division, Luke Symon Lozada and Drake Lester Basaca led UC to the top spot with 10.5 points in the team event. Lozada secured an individual gold with an impressive 6.5 points, while Basaca finished eighth with 4.0 points.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) pair, Keirt Rusia and Luke Axel Basillote, claimed the team silver with 10.0 points, while Lex Padayao and Cedric Catipay of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu earned bronze with 9.0 points.

Maria Kristine Lavandero and Glyden Janine Rodrigo completed UC’s sweep by topping the high school girls’ team category with 12.5 points. Lavandero delivered a flawless performance in the individual category, scoring a perfect 7.0 points to claim gold, while Rodrigo contributed 5.5 points to their overall success.

USJ-R’s Nina Dela Torre and Maica Cadenas took silver with 9.5 points, while USC’s Chayrene Mitch Yase and Ghislaine Shane Allosada secured bronze with 8.5 points.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP