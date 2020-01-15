Man shot dead after winning in a cockfight in Bais City, NegOr

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – A barangay fiesta turned bloody when a widower who just won in a cockfight locally known as “tigbakay” was shot dead by a suspect who disguised himself to be one of the bettors or spectators in the cockfighting event for the fiesta in Sitio Tabla, Barangay Tamisu, Bais City, Negros Oriental on Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020.

Angelito Carabot, a resident of the barangay, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was already dead when the police arrived at the barangay’s flea market where the cockfight was held, a police report said.

Based on initial investigation by Police Lieutenant Tomas Tanutan, the deputy chief of the Bais City police, the gunman who was wearing a bonnet joined the crowd during the tigbakay.

When the fighting cock of the victim won, the suspect simply walked towards the latter and fired his gun at him several times at close range.

The suspect then calmly left on foot and and disappeared. Recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of a caliber .35 pistol and a deformed slug, the Bais police said./elb