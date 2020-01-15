Regional level drug personality nabbed in Dumaguete with P816,000 suspected shabu

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental – Police recovered P816,000 worth of suspected shabu ( crystal meth) from a Central Visayas regional level target drug personality in an operation in Barangay Candau-ay of this city on Wednesday night, January 15, 2020.

Kristie Amigo alias “Madam,” 28, single, Top 7 in the regional level drug watchlist, was arrested inside her residence in Agateps apartment during a raid conducted by virtue of a search warrant by agents from the Provincial Intelligence Branch-Special Operations Group (PIB-SOG) , Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Dumaguete City Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The Negros Oriental Police Office (NOPPO) reported that a total of 120 grams of shabu with Dangerous Drugs Board Value (DDB) value of P816,000 placed inside five pieces of heat-sealed plastic sachets were recovered.

Also seized during the raid were a red paper pack, a pouch and precut tin foil.

Police Lieutenant Allen June Germodo, team leader of the operatives, told CDN Digital that the suspect was placed under surveillance for two weeks.

He said the suspect was the “downline” of a certain alias Toko who is detained at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP).

“Ang iyang area naa sa Dumaguete, Tanjay ug Bais. Naa iyang ngalan sa region. Number 7 siya sa regional,” Germodo said.

(Her area covers Dumaguete, Tanjay and Bais. Her name is in the regional watchlist. She was number 7 in the regional watchlist.)

The confiscated drugs will be brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for examination while the suspect is now detained at the city police station pending the filing of appropriate charges against her. /elb