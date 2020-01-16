Coast Guard to fluvial participants: Follow guidelines for safety

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) urged the participants of the Fluvial Procession, which is slated Saturday, January 17, 2019, at the Mactan Channel, to follow the guidelines they set.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, the spokesperson of the PCG-7, is asking the operators to follow the safety guidelines to ensure a peaceful and accident-free fluvial procession.

The annual fluvial procession is one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor held in honor of Señor Santo Niño.

In a statement, the PCG-7 said that they conducted a final briefing at the Headquarters of the PCG-7 on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with all operators and owners of the registered vessels or bancas that will participate in the religious activity.

The total number of participants this year is 179, which is at least 50.3 percent higher than in 2019.

Encina said the participating sea crafts must be inside the Mactan Channel before 4 a.m. or else they will no longer be allowed to enter even if they were registered.

“All participating vessels/Motorbancas must be inside the channel for the proper arrangement of their respective divisions,” said the PCG-7 in a statement.

The participants will follow the Galeon carrying the image of the Sto. Niño up until Pier 2. Only the Galeon and the corresponding security vessels will disembark in Pier 1.

Backpacks, balloons, and drones are not allowed in the participant’s vessels for security purposes. /bmjo