Devotee City opens for Sinulog pilgrims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pilgrims from the towns and cities in Cebu can now avail free shelter at the Devotee City beside the Compania Maritima at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City starting today, January 16, 2020.

A total of 80 container vans have been set up at the vacant lot where the pilgrims will be housed.

Each container van will accommodate a limit of 30 individuals each to ensure the comfort of the pilgrims, but this may be increased to 40 if more pilgrims avail of the free shelter.

Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, who is the chairperson of the Devotee City, said that originally, 100 container vans were requested from the shipping company 2Go, but with the limited time, the shipping firm were not able to send the requested number of container vans.

However, the Devotee City can still accommodate up to 2,000 pilgrims and is open to the devotees living outside Metro Cebu.

“They only need to present their bus or shipping line tickets at the registration. We will really prioritize the devotees,” said Zafra.

Zafra reminded the pilgrims that they would need to follow the house rules of the Devotee City including no bringing of butane stoves or portable gas stoves to avoid fire incidents.

Sharp objects and weapons are also not allowed inside the shelter. Good behavior is encouraged to avoid any altercation between the pilgrims.

Vendors bringing in their goods will not be turned away, but priority will be given to the devotees.

Mayor Edgardo Labella ordered the departments of the city including the City Health and the Social Welfare and Services to ensure the comfort of the devotees.

He also instructed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to ensure the security of the area since many devotees will be flocking to the place.

The mayor reminded the devotees to celebrate Sinulog peacefully and help keep the peace in the Devotee City. /dbs