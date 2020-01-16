Duterte expected to only grace Sinulog, may leave early from event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will be gracing the Sinulog Festival on January 19, 2020, but he may only stay for a short while and leave early from the event.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said on Thursday, January 16, that the President might arrive later in the day before the grand parade would end.

The particulars cannot be revealed for security purposes.

Labella said that it was already a privilege that the President would come to Sinulog, a first in history.

Read more: President Duterte to visit Cebu for Sinulog 2020; Signal shutdown being pushed

He said whether it might be a short time or longer time, the President’s presence would surely make a difference in the Sinulog celebration.

The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) said they would not expect the President to stay for a longer time, but they had prepared a special seat for the President in the grandstand just in case.

The mayor said the security of Sinulog might become fluid because of Duterte’s presence.

Read more: NTC: Signal shut-off for Sinulog Festival on January 18 and 19

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has earlier declared a signal shutoff in Cities Lapu-lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu despite previous pronouncements of the mayor that he was not inclined to shut the signal off.

“The security is expected to be tighter with the President, but the police are on it and the Presidential Security Group (PCG) will make adjustments if necessary,” said the mayor.

The mayor also said that the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) might be placed under lockdown when the President would arrive, as this was a common practice in presidential visits.

The last visit of Duterte in Cebu was on September 2019 during the anniversary of the Naga City landslide when the President led the groundbreaking for the relocation site of the victims of the 2018 landslide.

Labella said Duterte’s gracing the Sinulog would give the festivity a more meaningful substance and opportunity for the Cebuanos. |dbs