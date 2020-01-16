NTC: Signal shut-off for Sinulog Festival on January 18 and 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mobile phone services in Metro Cebu will be temporarily suspended in particular periods this weekend in time for the Sinulog Festival 2020.

The central office of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) confirmed this to CDN Digital in a phone interview, but they refused to divulge further details.

However, a copy of the memorandum addressed to the country’s two telecommunication giants, and signed by NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba is making the rounds online.

It stated that signals would be temporarily turned off this Saturday, January 18, 2020 during the Fluvial Procession, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu and during the solemn procession from noon to 8 p.m.

There will be no mobile phone signals, too on the following day, Sunday, January 19, 2020, for the Sinulog Grand Parade, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) has earlier announced that they submitted a proposal before NTC to shut-off mobile phone signals in Metro Cebu during the Sinulog Festival 2020 celebration./dbs