President Duterte to visit Cebu for Sinulog 2020; Signal shutdown being pushed

CEBU CITY, Philippines —President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be in town for the Sinulog 2020 celebration, which means cellphone signal shutdown may push through after all.

Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, told reporters Monday morning, January 13, 2020, that Duterte will be visiting the city for the Sinulog.

“Darating siya (He will arrive),” said De Leon.

But De Leon didn’t give an exact date as to when the president will arrive.

With this, De Leon said that for the safety of everyone, they may order a signal shutdown in Metro Cebu.

To be more prepared with the visit of the president and the arrival of more people, De leon said he has also instructed for more motorcycles to patrol the city for security.

De Leon said that during his observation on the Sinulog activities, there are still minor adjustments that need to be done to improve the flow of crowd at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño and during the parades.

Amid the festivity preparations, De Leon said that the police are also alerted with the possible entry of illegall drugs in upcoming parties.

He said that the private organizers have requested for police presence, which De Leon assured he will provide./ bmjo