With Duterte coming, expect tight security at Cebu City Sports Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines—New rules, such as the prohibition of backpacks, will be implemented at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the Sinulog 2020 Grand Showdown here this Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak announced the dos and donts to be followed inside the CCSC during a Contingents’ Meeting on Friday morning, January 17, 2020.

Aside from the ban of backpacks, Tumulak said the Presidential Security Group (PSG) will only allow disposable kitchen utensils and clear and plastic water bottles at the CCSC, where different contingents show off their respective performances in the Grand Showdown.

Cellphones must also be kept inside pockets, while there should be no floats and props inside the venue once the President arrives.

“We understand all contingents are carrying bags so we advise them to place all their bags inside their service trucks instead,” said Tumulak in Cebuano.

Tumulak, who is the chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), also said that everyone inside the CCSC is subject for inspection once the PSG will takeover the venue for security purposes.

A total of 91 contingents from different categories – higantes, floats, puppeteers, and dance troupes, will be competing in the Grand Showdown at the CCSC. /bmjo