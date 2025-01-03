New Year celebrations in Central Visayas ‘peaceful,’ says police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2025 New Year’s celebration in Central Visayas ended in a peaceful manner and without the disruption of any significant criminal incidents.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) announced that the celebrations were generally peaceful across the region.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, PRO-7 spokesperson, said that there were no untoward incidents recorded except for two cases of physical injury.

READ MORE:

More illegal gun firing cases in New Year 2025; total now at 27

PRO-7 beefs up security for Christmas and New Year

‘Goodbye Philippines’ kills 10-year-old boy in Talisay, Cebu

Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

“When it comes to crime incidents, wala gyud tay mga natala nga mga panghitabo especially during pagtagbo nato sa bag-ong tuig kanang diha na bitaw sa mga alas dose or mga before 12 up to the early hours of January 1, 2025,” she stated in a phone interview with reporters.

(When it comes to crime incidents, we have not logged any case especially during the coming of the new year that time when it will be 12 or before 12 up to the early hours of January 1, 2025.)

These incidents reportedly stemmed from arguments that ensued because of the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, there were a total of 14 firecracker-related incidents, wherein two individuals died, and two incidents of stray bullets that were recorded in Central Visayas during the festivities.

Rafter said that policemen were investigating these incidents involving stray bullets to identify the persons responsible.

PRO-7 officer-in-charge Police Brigadier General Roy Parena, in a statement, highlighted the effectiveness of their security strategies, coupled with the support of civilians, in ensuring a smooth transition into the new year.

“The New Year celebrations in Central Visayas were peaceful, largely due to the strategies implemented by PRO-7, along with local support. These actions included thorough inspections and the distribution of safety guidelines to the public, which helped maintain peace in the region,” said Parena.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP