PPA: 600,000 port passengers expected from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is expecting over 600,000 port passengers from Friday to Sunday in all ports nationwide as part of the expected influx of travelers coming home from the holiday break.

In a statement on Thursday, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said PPA ports are ready for an increase in passengers, and strict security will remain to ensure the security and safety of maritime travelers.

He called on passengers to book their trips ahead of time to avoid the hassle at ticketing booths.

He said the increase in travelers this holiday season can be attributed to the small number of travelers during Undas.

“Sadya po talaga na napakaraming tao po at kailangang dagdagan pa po ‘yung biyahe ng barko (There will be a lot of people and we need to increase the number of maritime trips),” Santiago said.

He said all PPA ports remain on heightened alert, with around 3,000 security personnel and force multipliers stationed across all PPA ports nationwide.

“Mayroon ring mga Malasakit Helpdesk na nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa mga pasaherong nangangailangan, may mga romoronda ring K-9 units, at 24/7 na CCTV monitoring (There is also the Malasakit Helpdesks that will provide immediate assistance to passengers in need, K-9 patrols, and 24/7 CCTV monitoring),” he said.

He warned passengers against bringing prohibited items to ports, such as flammable materials, knives (including pocket and card knives), lighters, and dangerous weapons. (PNA)

