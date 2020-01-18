Binibining Cebu 2020: Epitome of beauty and bravery

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What a best way to celebrate their fifth anniversary together than by inspiring others to be confident with who they are.

San Fernando beauty, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Binibining Cebu 2020, is proud and loud to be in a relationship with Kate Jagdon, 25, a local DJ.

Read more: San Fernando beauty wins Binibining Cebu 2020

During their coronation night on January 13, Bea, took the audience by surprise with her answer during the casual interview to the question, “What makes you beautiful?”

“I guess what makes me beautiful is my bravery and being true to myself. To tell you guys honestly I have a girlfriend, I have tattoos, and I’m very proud of my imperfections. I guess that what makes me beautiful,” Bea answered.

Bea told CDN Digital that it was not a walk for her and Kate to be in this kind of relationship.

“At first, there were a few negative comments about our relationship, but there were people who were more supportive about it especially both our families,” said Bea.

During the coronation night it was not part of Bea’s plan to share her relationship to the public.

“ I did not intend to put our relationship out in the open like that, but, you see, a few weeks ago I wrote a petition to Santo Niño. And on the day of the coronation, I prayed to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and in my prayer, I asked God that if I were to make it to the Question and Answer round, I prayed for Him to grant me the right words to say — one that would make an impact, (that) even if there’s only one soul I would inspire in the audience, then I’ve done the right thing and said the right words,” said Bea,

And so it did.

Her answer to the casual question did not just inspire a single soul in the audience, but it inspired several people in the country.

“ I’ve been advised many times to answer the questions sincerely, to say the first thing that comes into my mind,” said Bea.

Now, Bea is not just radiating with beauty and poise but also her bravery for showing her true self, and teaching everyone that being true to oneself and being real is indeed a beautiful thing. /dbs