PSG takes over CCSC security
CEBU CITY, Philippines – An advance party of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) has taken over the operations of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) as early as 5 a.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Each contingent of the Sinulog 2020 Grand Parade will perform their ritual showdown at the stage installed in front of the grandstand of the CCSC.
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is set to arrive this afternoon here at the CCSC to attend the Sinulog festivities.
According to CCSC general manager Jundel Bontuyan, tighter security will be implemented as the SOP during the President’s visit such as no backpacks will be followed.
