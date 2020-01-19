outbrain

Sinulog spectators show displeasure after media area for Duterte visit blocks stage view

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo January 19,2020 - 05:25 PM

The photographers and videographers from local and Manila media outlets have been asked to leave the elevated platform after spectators complained that it blocked their view from the stage. | Raul Tabanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Naog! Naog!”

This was the chant of the disappointed spectators here at the Cebu City Sports Center as photographers and videographers climbed atop the two platforms set up in front of the grandstand.

The platforms block the view of the Sinulog stage those who are in the left and right wing of the bleachers.

Spectators, whose view from the stage are blocked by photographers and videographers atop a designated platform, shout their displeasure to the photographers and videographers. | Raul Tabanao

The photographers and videographers are from local and Manila-based news agencies who will be covering the presence of President Rodrigo Duterte in the Sinulog activities.

The Presidential Media Accreditation and Relations Office (Maro) designated the platforms to the videographers and photographers during a briefing at 1 p.m. of Sinulog Day, January 19.

As the chants grew louder around 5 p.m., some of the photo and videographers alighted from the platforms but a few remained seated at their designated places.

At 5:13 p.m., the photographers were told by organizers to get off the platform and go outside the rubberized track surrounding the stage./dbs
