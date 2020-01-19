Duterte tackles Cebu traffic, drugs during Sinulog speech at CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte covered two problems of Cebu as he addressed Cebuanos in a 10-minute speech at the Sinulog Grandstand at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) at past 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

The President, who arrived past 6:30 p.m., said the horrendous traffic problem of Cebu could only be solved by putting up trains above ground since there were no more space to expand the roads.

Mr. Duterte promised to help find sources of funds to realize the infrastructure project, which drew applause from the audience that waited for him for over two hours.

Despite the brief speech, President Duterte did not miss lashing out on the drug problems in Cebu, particularly Talisay City.

He also accused some police deputy directors in the province to be involved in illegal drug trade.

“Mao tong naay mga gipangpatay dinhi nga mga chief of police… Giingnan na tamo nga ayaw. Ayaw gyud kay madisgrasya mo,” Duterte added.

(That is why there were chief of police that was killed here. I warned them that they should not do that. No, they should not do that or something bad would happen to them.)

The President left the grandstand at 7:25 p.m.