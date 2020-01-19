outbrain

Lockdown: Sinulog contingents wait for more than an hour on city streets to enter CCSC

By: Morexette Marie Erram January 19,2020 - 07:38 PM

Dancers of a continengent take time to rest after a Cebu City Sports Center lockdown was implemented because of President Rodrigo Duterte visit to the CCSC. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU City, Philippines — Since the Presidential Security Group (PSG) placed the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) under lockdown, several contingents of the Sinulog Grand Parade waited for more than an hour on the roads before entering the event venue. 

The CCSC has been placed under lockdown by the PSG since 5:30 p.m. in preparation for the arrival of President Rodrigo Duterte. 

Floats, vehicles carrying props, higantes, puppeteers, and performers were seen lying down on the concrete road from Fuente Osmeña Circle to Osmeña Boulevard to rest for the meantime. 

A contingent takes time to rest in Cebu City street as they wait to be allowed to enter the Cebu City Sports Center which was on lockdown from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. because of the President’s visit. | Morexette Marie Erram

Contingents have started to move closer to CCSC around 7 p.m. or an-hour-and-a-half since the lockdown prompted them to stop their performances, and stay outside the venue. 

Except for General Maxilom Avenue, spectators were also allowed to walk on Osmeña Boulevard and even take pictures close to the contingents./dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.