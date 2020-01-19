Lockdown: Sinulog contingents wait for more than an hour on city streets to enter CCSC

CEBU City, Philippines — Since the Presidential Security Group (PSG) placed the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) under lockdown, several contingents of the Sinulog Grand Parade waited for more than an hour on the roads before entering the event venue.

The CCSC has been placed under lockdown by the PSG since 5:30 p.m. in preparation for the arrival of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Floats, vehicles carrying props, higantes, puppeteers, and performers were seen lying down on the concrete road from Fuente Osmeña Circle to Osmeña Boulevard to rest for the meantime.

Contingents have started to move closer to CCSC around 7 p.m. or an-hour-and-a-half since the lockdown prompted them to stop their performances, and stay outside the venue.

Except for General Maxilom Avenue, spectators were also allowed to walk on Osmeña Boulevard and even take pictures close to the contingents./dbs