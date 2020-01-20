Dances, exhibitions highlight week-long celebration of Chinese New Year in CdO

CAGAYAN DE ORO—The local government here opened the week-long celebration of the Chinese New Year with dances and exhibitions at parks and malls.

A festive symphony of the lights accompanied by dances performed by students marked the opening celebration of the celebration at Gaston Park on Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020.

Cagayan de Oro chief promotions officer Eileen San Juan said many more events like cosplay, dances and lectures about local Filipino-Chinese history will be held at city’s shopping malls throughout the week.

The Chinese New Year is on January 25, 2020.

San Juan said the Bell Church Cagayan de Oro chapter will lead the celebration on New Year in their temple in Barangay Macasandig on Friday January 24.

She said the New Year will be greeted with a festive fireworks display in the Bell Church temple.

San Juan said the local government of Cagayan de Oro supports the local Filipino-Chinese community in recognition of their contribution to the city.

Mayor Oscar Moreno said despite the threats of bombings and wars in Mindanao, the local Filipino-Chinese community remained in the city.

“I see this as their firm commitment that they see Cagayan de Oro as their home and a good place to do business,” Moreno said. /bmjo