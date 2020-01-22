‘I’m so sorry,’ says man in viral Sinulog saliva video

Cebu City, Philippines—The man in the viral saliva video taken during the Sinulog 2020 celebration is begging for forgiveness.

In a press conference at the office of Cebu City Joel Garganera on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, the man, identified as Jayson John Tapales from Danao City, northern Cebu, said he regrets everything he did in the video.

“Dako akong pagbasol, sir,” Tapales said.

(I really regret doing this.)

Tapales clarified that he was not drunk during the incident but was just overwhelmed with the festivities. He said he spat on his hands only because he wanted to wet the face paint that was drying up.

“Sa tanan taga Cebu, nang hinaot ko mapasaylo ko ninyo,” he said.

(To all who are from Cebu, I hope you will forgive me.)

“Sa mga taga Danao, hinaot ko nga mapasaylo ko ninyu sa akong na buhat nga di maayo. Sorry gyud kaayo sa atong councilor, vice mayor, mayor ug sa katawhan. Nadamay tungod nako,” added Tapales.

(To those from Danao City, I hope you can forgive me for the bad thing I did. I apologize to our councilors, vice mayor and mayor and all the constituents.)

Tapales went viral when he was captured in a video slapping his saliva on random revelers during last Sunday’s Sinulog Festival 2020.

Members of the Cebu City Council were already planning to take legal actions against Tapales for his stunt.

Tapales voluntarily approached the Danao City government, while it was Danao City councilor Edmund Lao who then arranged for him to meet Garganera.

Garganera told Tapales he has to face the consequences of his actions.

“You have to be a man and be accountable of your actions,” said Garganera. /bmjo

