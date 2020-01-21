Cebu City Council mulls legal action against man in viral saliva video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of the Cebu City Council is planning to take legal actions against the man who was captured in a viral video for slapping his saliva on random revelers during last Sunday’s Sinulog Festival 2020.

City Councilor Joel Garganera said the actions of Jayson John Tapales, a resident of Danao City, had stained the image of the Sinulog festival, an event that marks the annual veneration of the Señor Santo Niño which was usually attended by millions of people from different parts of the country.

READ MORE: Danao City gov’t identifies ‘misbehaving’ man on viral Sinulog video

Garganera said members of the city council had been consulting on the incident after two individuals, who claimed to be victimized by Tapales’ prank, met with the councilor on Tuesday, January 21.

“The lawyer of the two victims are now closely coordinating with the city government (through the City Legal Office). And in consultation with the other members of the council. We (the city council) can also file a case (against Tapales) to serve as a deterrent for future incidents,” he told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

The councilor, who is a political ally of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, also said the Danao City Government, together with Tapales, would be meeting with the two victims tomorrow, Wednesday (January 22).

“Somebody from the Danao City government called, and they’re going to come here (in my office) together with Jayson. I don’t know what time, but maybe they will be here to make amends (to the victims),” said Garganera.

Garganera said the victims approached his office, asking for help to know the identity of the reveler who slapped their faces with his own saliva, and expressing plans to file cases against him.

“First and foremost, they came here to know the identity of the person (Tapales), to know his name,” he added.

The video showing Tapales spitting his saliva onto his palm, then slapping them on passersby during the Sinulog Festival made the rounds on social media. It prompted the police and the Danao City government to intervene into the matter. /dbs