Danao City gov’t identifies ‘misbehaving’ man on viral Sinulog video

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City government has issued an invitation for a certain Jayson John Tapales to appear before the Sangguniang Panlungsod and answer questions regarding misbehavior which he allegedly did during the Sinulog grand parade on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Tapales was identified as the man who reportedly mixed his saliva on face paint which he wiped on the faces of spectators that would pass by the area which they occupied along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City.

“Tapales received the invitation letter from the SP at 3:45 PM today, Jan. 21. The City Government, through the City Council, is optimistic that the invitation for questioning be responded positively,” says an advisory by the City Public Information Office that was posted on the Danao_City Gov’t Facebook page past 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganer has expressed disgust over Tapales’ actions that were caught on video that went viral on social media.

“Please PM me any information about this certain Jayson John Tapales, murag ga deactivate sa iyang account,” Garganera posted on his Facebook page on Jan. 20.

On Tuesday morning, Garganera also met with two individuals, who claim to be among Tapales victims, at his City Hall office.

“We will be working closely with the City Legal Office and their counsel for any possible legal actions,” he said.

The City Government of Danao has expressed sadness on “the involvement of a fellow-Danawanon to this shameful occurrence during the celebration of Sinulog 2020.”

“We have verified the identity of the concerned person (man on viral Sinulog video) as Jayson John Tapales,” said the city government’s post.

It added that the incident was also discussed during the City Council’s session on Tuesday morning on the insistence of Councilor Adano Roble, chairperson of the council’s Peace and Order, Public Safety and Human Rights Committee.

“The City Government doesn’t condone this type of behavior; hence, a Joint Committee Hearing to be conducted by Hon. Roble is scheduled tomorrow morning together with the Committee on Accountability, Complaints, and Investigation chaired by Hon. Edmund Lao,” the city’s post added.

Adano’s committee has invited Tapales to attend their committee hearing./rcg