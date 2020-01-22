Things to get you by when things go wrong

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is truly out of our control when things go wrong.

But rather than sulk in one corner and feel bad, think of other things that would get you back on your feet.

What should you be doing if things go the wrong way?

If the universe seems to connive against you, take heart, breathe, and try to figure out how to put things back in the right perspective.

Let these nuggets of wisdom help you find yourself when everything seems lost.

Things are temporary— this one glitch in your plan is not forever. It will not be like that forever. Start thinking of ways on how you can bounce back, and bounce back big.

Take a break— breathe in, breathe out. There you go! Keep your cool and focus on the right things. Taking a break can also reignite the passion in you.

Accept it— there’s no denying that bad things do happen. So rather than denying it happened, admit that it did. Acceptance is a major step toward recovery.

Think of solutions— this should be your top priority. The bad thing has already happened. Look back and see why it happened and why. Start from there.

Always be grateful— this unexpected turn of events will let you learn a thing or two. Valuable lessons for sure. Everything happens for a reason. Who knows this wrong turn could lead you to your dreams.

Things can never always go the way we want them to be.

But that’s just how the wheel of life turns. The faster you can get over the humps, the better for you. /rcg