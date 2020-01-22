SM running event to benefit the media & Cebu’s street children

The proceeds of this year’s SM2SM Run will go a long way to fund the programs & projects of the Cebu News Workers Foundation, Inc. and Children of Cebu Foundation, Inc.

Now on its 10th year, SM2SM Run is dubbed to be one of the biggest and cash-rich running events in the Visayas. The running event is slated on February 16 in SM City Cebu. Registration is at P950 for 21K, P750 for 12K, P650 for 8K, and P550 for 4K registrants. Finishers under the 12K and 21K categories will receive Finisher’s Medal, while timing chips are provided for all 21K and 12K runners. Over P600T in cash prizes are to be given away for the winners, and a chance to win a Chevrolet Trax, mobile phones, hotel vouchers, plus other premium items from sponsors & partner stores during the raffle draw at the Northwing Atrium.

The Cebu press holds activities such as reunions, group learning sessions, forums at the Marcelo B. Fernan Cebu Press Center in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. On March 27, 2000, Cenewof and the Department of Education, Culture and Sports (Decs) signed a memorandum of agreement for the conversion of an idle building into a venue for educational activities for journalists and students of journalism and mass communication.

CENEWOF aims to enhance the standard of journalism, promote professionalism and ensure the welfare of workers in the print media industry.

The Children of Cebu Foundation which runs the Pari-an Drop-in Center in Cebu City provides different kinds of support to the abandoned children seeking shelter. Former Cebu City councilor Margot Osmeña is the brainchild behind the drop-in center and the Cebu City Task Force on Street Children (CCTFSC), which is the foundation’s partner in operating the center.

Registration is ongoing at the 2nd level of The Northwing, SM City Cebu.