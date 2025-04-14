Nina Ytang instrumental in UP’s 5-set stunner over DLSU, keeps Final Four hopes alive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana senior middle blocker Nina Ytang delivered another solid performance on both ends of the court to help the University of the Philippines stay in the Final Four race in the UAAP Season 87 Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

This came as the Fighting Maroons pulled off a five-set stunner over De La Salle University, 26-24, 18-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14, on Sunday, April 13, at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Ytang, a steady presence in the middle, powered UP with 11 crucial points off 10 attacks and one block. Her composure and timing were instrumental in blunting La Salle’s frontline while adding another layer to UP’s offense — a vital ingredient in their first win over the Lady Spikers since Season 81.

Just last March 27, Ytang, who hails from Liloan, northern Cebu, erupted for 30 points, tying the record for the highest-scoring middle blocker in UAAP history set by NU legend Jaja Santiago in 2017.

The Fighting Maroons, who improved to an even 6-6 slate, needed every ounce of composure and grit as they overcame the Lady Spikers in a nail-biting, two-hour-and-25-minute thriller — spoiling La Salle’s first chance at booking their 15th consecutive Final Four appearance.

Still reeling from a tough loss to Far Eastern University, the Fighting Maroons bounced back in the biggest way, improving to an even 6-6 record with two matches left in the eliminations.

But the journey is far from over. To boost their chances of cracking the Top 4 ahead of fellow contenders UST (8-4) and FEU (8-5), UP must win their final two games — against the Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, April 23, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, and against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, April 27, at the Big Dome.

American middle blocker Kassandra Doering added 15 points on 12 attacks and three blocks, while Kianne Olango contributed 14 points on 10 attacks.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP