Austism Consciousness Week: Beyond awareness, advocates aspire for genuine inclusion of persons with autism

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The autism community in Cebu and its environs will celebrate Philippine National Autism Consciousness Week beginning this weekend with a series of activities that promote action towards enabling persons on the autism spectrum to live with dignity, enjoy equal rights and access, function independently and contribute productively.

The Cebu observance spearheaded by Autism Society Philippines–Cebu Chapter will be held from January 26 to February 1, 2020. Launching the celebrations on Sunday, January 26, is the Holy Mass at 9 a.m. at the SM City Cebu North Wing followed by the Angel’s Walk parade of persons with autism (PWA) and other stakeholders around the mall.

Other events lined up for the week are: Adaptation Day on Wednesday, January 29, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the SM Seaside carousel area, where PWA’s will have Zumba dancing; ASP Show Time Culmination Program on Friday, January 31, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the SM City Cebu (Food Court) Activity Center, where PWA’s from various schools and centers will showcase their talents in performing.

A Seminar Workshop on “Applied Behavioral Analysis” will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Conference Hall, 3rd Level of SM City Cebu with Socorro Deligero, Special Education Teacher for 15 years, and Registered Behavior Technician and Assistant Behavior Analyst as speaker. Registration fees of P600 (professionals), P500 (parents), and P200 (students) will be assessed for the seminar-workshop, inclusive of ASP membership.

“We would like to strive beyond Philippine society’s awareness of autism by encouraging and inspiring genuine inclusion of persons with autism through our acceptance, accommodation and appreciation of them,” said Babylin V. Roa, ASP Cebu chapter president.

The annual observance of Philippine National Autism Consciousness Week was made possible by Presidential Proclamation 711 of 1996 signed by then President Fidel V. Ramos.

The Proclamation calls for an annual celebration every third week of January. But since the Sinulog and the feast of Senor Santo Nino are observed in Cebu that week, the Cebu events are moved to the fourth week of January.

President Rodrigo Duterte greeted the country’s autism community as it celebrates Philippine National Autism Consciousness Week.

“Coping with autism remains to be a challenging task not just for the people who have this condition, but for their families as well. It is imperative that we take concrete action in spreading autism awareness through information campaigns and other activities,” President Duterte said in a message to Autism Society Philippines.

“I hope that this year’s events will serve as a huge step towards ensuring that persons living with autism will have meaningful, productive, and dignified lives….Together let us be partners in fostering a society that is more inclusive, accommodating, and accepting of every person regardless of their circumstances and developmental needs,” he added.

The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of persons on the autism spectrum disorder. “We envision a society where Filipinos on the spectrum become the best of their potentials — self-reliant, independent, productive, socially-accepted citizens of an Autism-OK Philippines,” its mission states. Founded in 1989, it now has some 13,000 members with 97 chapters all over the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) refers to a range of conditions characterized by some degree of impaired social behavior, communication and language, and a narrow range of interests and activities that are both unique to the individual and carried out repetitively. ASDs begin in childhood and tend to persist into adolescence and adulthood. In most cases the conditions are apparent during the first 5 years of life.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC 24/7) in the United States calls it “a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.” CDC states that “there is often nothing about how people with ASD look that sets them apart from other people, but people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely challenged.”

The WHO estimates that worldwide, one out of 160 children have ASD. Other studies, however reported higher figures.