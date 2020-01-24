Cebu-born Sinulog organizers in New Zealand conferred Papal Knighthood

New Zealand Justice of the Peace Oscar Batucan, Sr. and his wife Miriam Alvez Batucan lead organizers of the religious and cultural celebrations of the feast of Senor Santo Nino in New Zealand, have been conferred the titles of Knight and Dame of the Order of St. Sylvester Pope and Martyr.

The Cebu-born couple of 51 years were awarded their diplomas and insignias of the Order during the 26th annual Sinulog NZ activities yesterday (Sunday, January 19, 2020) at the EventFindA Stadium, Wairau Valley suburb, North Shore City, Auckland, New Zealand.

Monsignor Bernard Kiely, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Auckland, representing Bishop Patrick Dunn, inducted them into Knight-hood and Dame-hood.

Watch it here: https://web.facebook.com/ninotchka.ferrer/videos/10158122194092425/

According to The Catholic Herald of the United Kingdom, the Order of St Sylvester is awarded on the advice of a bishop to laity distinguished by their service, particularly in the apostolates.

It is one of five categories of Papal knighthood which includes the Supreme Order of Christ, the Order of the Golden Spur, the Order of Pius IX, the Order of St Gregory the Great, and the Order of St Sylvester Pope and Martyr.

Recipients of the honor are mostly Roman Catholic lay people who are “actively involved in the life of the church … exemplified in the exercise of their professional duties and mastership of the different arts.”

“Awards of the Order of Saint Sylvester are typically made on the recommendation of Diocesan Bishops or Archbishops or Nuncios for special merit or service,” says the Christian Knighthood Information Center in its website papalknights.org.

“If it is processed through the local Bishop, then the usual procedure is for that Bishop to nominate the candidate through the appropriate Apostolic Nuncio, who then forwards the recommendation to the Cardinal Secretary of State in Rome,” it explained. /elb