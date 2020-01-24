‘Live in partners’ nabbed for illegal drugs in Liloan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A common law couple or “live-in partners” were arrested on a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening in Liloan town in northern Cebu.

The suspects were identified as Camille Capala, and Mikko Anthon Diago, both 21 years old and residing at A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

According to police records, both were the subjects of a buy-bust operation conducted by the Liloan Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Records also stated that a total of 10 pieces of sachets believed contain shabu worth close to P3,000 were confiscated from Capala and Diago.

Arresting officers from the Liloan Police Station also retrieved a motorcycle unit from the arrested couple, who are now detained in Liloan Police Station. /dbs