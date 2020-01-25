The story behind the viral Sinulog placard — ‘Asa ka Jen? Paeta way signal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the viral lad who was seen raising a placard during Sinulog to locate his friend, “Jen?”

CDN Digital has the full details of this hilarious Sinulog scenario you surely don’t want to miss.

Dan Gian Beliña, 22, a hotel management student from Cebu Technological University in Daanbantayan town, shared the story behind the viral “Asa ka Jen? Paeta way signal” placard.

“Jen and I are close friends, and we always go together every Sinulog. But this year, we never got the chance to hang out on the day because I was late to arrive in our meet-up place, and they thought I was not coming,” said Beliña.

So when he could not locate Jen and the rest of his friends he decided to go old school by making a placard to let everyone read and help him find Jen.

“I went to the places where we usually go, Mango, Fuente Circle, Colon but she was not there,” said Beliña.

So the day ended and unfortunately, Beliña was not able to locate Jen.

“The signal came back, and it was then she messaged me that she went home and to check the internet because I was already viral online,” said Beliña with a laugh.

Well, to Dan, you sure did gave the Sinulog 2020 one good and funny memory with that placard of yours. /dbs