Gabuya seeks ban of student drivers at SRP, main thoroughfares in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Major thoroughfares in Cebu City including the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and other roads located at the South Road Properties (SRP) should never be used for driving lessons.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya said that the presence of students drivers in busy thoroughfares contribute to congestion problems. It is also risky for these drivers to be using the highways together with other drivers.

During the City Council’s session on January 22, 2020, Gabuya introduced an ordinance that seeks to impose a fine of P2, 000 to students drivers and even driving instructors who will be found on the city’s major thoroughfares that will include the CSCR, Osmeña Boulevard, Natalio Bacalso Avenue and F. Vestil Street that leads to the South Road Properties (SRP) especially during the peak hours.

“There is no denying that road congestion is now embedded in the daily life of a Cebu City resident. The slow-paced driving of student drivers slows down traffic causing jam and congestion,” said Gabuya’s amendatory ordinance.

Gabuya’s ordinance seeks to amend City Ordinance No. 1637 which prohibits driving schools from using main thoroughfares in the city for their student drivers practices from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

While CO No. 1637 does not specify the roads covered by the ban, it only imposes a fine of P1, 000 on violators.

Gabuya’s amendatory ordinance specifies roads that are covered by the ban while it also doubles the fine imposed on erring students drivers and driving instructors.

Councilor Gabuya said that since student drivers are still considered as beginners or inadept, their presence on busy thoroughfares could add to congestion problems and even result to road accidents.

Khloe Tan, a driving school student, expressed support on Gabuya’s proposed measure which she referred as “reasonable.”

Still, Tan said that SRP roads are an ideal venue for driving practices because of the presence of minimal intersections and fewer cars to compete with.

“Kasabot raman ko. Sayang lang di ko kapractice sa highway,” she told CDN Digital.

(I understand (the purpose of the proposed ordinance). It is just unfortunate that I will no longer be able to practice on the highway),” she said. / dcb