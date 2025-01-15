Mayor Binay shares Makati’s best practices during Cebu visit

CEBU CITY—Makati Mayor and senatorial aspirant Abby Binay met with several local officials in Cebu, including Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, on Monday to share insights on Makati’s social programs, governance, and urban development strategies.

Garcia lauded the mayor’s initiatives, particularly in health and education.

“Ang ganda ng education package, especially the COVID-19 Kits provided during the pandemic,” Garcia said during the visit at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The discussions centered on forging stronger partnerships between national and local governments to promote inclusive growth.

Binay also participated in the Sugbo Negosyo seed money distribution, a program offering mentorship and P200,000 capital grants to qualified beneficiaries to enhance their products. She pledged to help promote Cebuano MSME products in Makati.

Earlier in the day, the mayor met with Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, followed by courtesy calls to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan and Representative Cynthia Chan.

She also engaged with Cebu Representatives Emmarie Ouano-Dizon, Peter Calderon, Janice Salimbangon, and Edsel Galeos, sharing her experiences as a former House of Representatives member.

Highlighting Makati’s institutionalized healthcare policies, including free medicine distribution under the Yellow Card program, Binay invited Cebu’s local leaders for benchmarking visits.

“We are eager to share our experiences. You are always welcome in Makati for a benchmarking activity,” she said.

On Sunday, the mayor addressed 44 municipal mayors of Cebu, offering insights on improving local health and education services.

Her visit underscored her commitment to sharing Makati’s governance strategies while fostering collaboration for broader development goals.

