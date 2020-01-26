DOLE’s cash for work program in Lapu-Lapu City to continue

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The cash for work program in Lapu-Lapu City of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will continue.

This after three batches of beneficiaries received their salaries after these were released recently.

Representative Paz Radaza of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu said that those who were not able to avail of the program could have a chance to participate in it and earn money.

Radaza, who is DOLE’s partner in this program, said that salaries had been released for the 2,000 beneficiaries of the program called Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced (TUPAD) Workers in Lapu-Lapu City.

She said that of the 5,000 beneficiaries, 2,000 of them had already received their 10-day salary last Tuesday, January 21, 2020 for the first, second, and third batches.

The payment of wages of the TUPAD beneficiaries are coursed through a money remittance service provider to ensure standard application across all regions in terms of mechanics and service fee costs.

“Ang budget ani gikan sa national, deretso gyud na sa panudlanan sa DOLE, dili na moagi pa diri namo, which is mao ang nakanindot ani nga programa” Radaza said.

“Ang beneficiary na mismo ang mokuha ana didto sa remittance center kay makadawat mana sila og text ana” Radaza said.

(The budget comes from the national government, transmitted to DOLE and not to the District Office. The beneficiary themselves are the ones to claim it at the remittance center after being notified through a text message.)

Rep Radaza has also requested the barangay captains to closely monitor their beneficiaries as she task them on Social community projects such as debris-clearing, improvement of common public facilities, street cleaning and beautification in their own respective barangays.

She said this project is a big help to indigent beneficiaries as they can receive a minimum wage salary.

“Malipayon ko nga nakadawat na gyud sila sa ilang sweldo bisan na delayed gamay tungod sa kakuli-an. Dako na gyud ni og tabang para kanila”, she added.

(I am happy that they have already received their salary despite of a delay due to processing concerns but this is really a big help for them).

She said the District Office continues to accept applicants for TUPAD beneficiaries as long as they were not included from the first, second and third batch to pave way to those beneficiaries who are in need of this project.

Radaza said this program would accommodate 7,000 individuals where they could work at least 10 to 30 days on a minimum wage of P386 for an eight-hour duty per day.

They will be working in batches with around 400 people per batch from all 30 barangays of the city./dbs