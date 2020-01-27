Friends’ share hilarious conversation online about a jeepney experience

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Many of us have different jeepney stories to tell.

Stories like sleeping inside the jeepney, spotting a good-looking passenger and to no surprise forgetting to pay the fare.

This story of two young friends has been creating a buzz online since its posting on January 23, because of how relatable and hilarious it is.

Nikki Javier, 15, posted the conversation she had with her friend Cheska Galan, 14, about Cheska’s funny passenger jeepney experience.

“Naa toy one time nga wa naka plete sa jeep si Cheska kay na short na gyud siya, it happened two weeks ago, then fast forward to January 23 naka sakay nasad siya balik ato nga jeep unya front seat pa gyud,” shared Nikki.

In the photo, it read that Cheska was somehow embarrassed and was panicking at the same time.

“She came from our house in T.Padilla and was on her way to Mabolo, so pag plete niyang 100 pag sukli ni kuya niya balig duha ang gi kuha,” said Nikki with a laugh.

The driver remembered Cheska and took the liberty to deduct her previous fare this time.

“Gi hinay niya og sulti nga gi kwaan daw niyag apil pag last kay na mukong daw ko, na uwaw gyud ko ay,” said Cheska.

The post is so relatable to many commuters that quickly it garnered 5,300 likes and 5,600 shares as of January 26.

Lesson learned, always pay the fare while taking the passenger jeepneys, drivers are very keen with their passengers, you know.

To Nikki and Cheska thanks for perking up the online world with your passenger jeepney experience. /dbs