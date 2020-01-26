Ben&Ben assures fans bassist is safe after onstage accident

The bassist of award-winning folk-pop band Ben&Ben, Agnes Reoma, had an accident during a gig last night, Jan. 25 at the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati.

Reoma fell through the stage after a hole opened up while she was jumping to their performance of “Ride Home”. The accident was caught on video by a fan and has been making rounds on Twitter since its posting late night yesterday.

“Sana hindi ka po nag ka-injury ate @agnesreoma (I hope you were not injured Agnes Reoma)! Still, thank you for the solid night!! @BenAndBenMusic,” uploader @GeloMigBaylon said.

Quoting the tweet, the band’s official Twitter account revealed yesterday that Reoma has indeed been injured “but is safe and conscious.” The page stated that it will be posting updates on the bassist’s condition.

Update: @agnesreoma has been injured but is safe and conscious. We'll update you more soon. https://t.co/tYCUhSgTR5 — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) January 25, 2020

After Reoma fell through the hole, vocalist Miguel Guico, violinist Keifer Cabugao and one staff member rushed to her aid, as seen in the video.

The accident occurred during Don Bosco Makati’s 66th foundation day celebration. Ben&Ben has yet to post another update on Reoma’s condition, as of writing.

The band recently bagged the Group of the Year and the Urban Performance of the Year awards for their song “Pagtingin” from radio station Wish 107.5’s music awards last week, Jan. 19. JB