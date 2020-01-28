CCTO to Council: Pass anti-distracted walking ordinance

New CCTO head, Alma Fe Casimero, faced the council during the public hearing for the proposed ordinance of Councilor Eugenio Gabuya on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) urged the Cebu City Council to pass the anti-distracted walking ordinance and prevent pedestrians to use their phones when crossing the streets.

She said the CCTO has long been waiting for an ordinance that allows them to apprehend pedestrians using their phones or wearing headphones while crossing the city’s streets as they pose a threat to the safety of the motorists and fellow pedestrians.

The apprehension is well within the police power of the city government mandated by the local government code.

Casimero said that apprehension is essential with a fine similar to that of jaywalking so that the public can feel the gravity of the ordinance, which will be implemented for their safety.

“We also want parents to watch over their children when crossing the street and they should be fined if they are distracted by reading materials or gadgets while watching their children,” said Caminero.

In the proposed ordinance, pedestrians using cellphones, reading, wearing earphones or headphones, and other distracting gadgets while crossing the streets will be apprehended and fined.

A first offense would constitute a reprimand, f time or the second offense the offender will render 8 hours of community service, while third time offenders will render 24 hours of community service.

Councilor Gabuya said there may be ammendments to the penalty clause to include a monetary fine, but this will depend on the recommendations of the CCTO.

However, the CCTO is yet to recommend the fines.

Caminero also suggested that multiple offenders should undergo safety education so they can understand the consequence of their actions.