Security guard missing for 5 days found dead in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The worst fear of the family of Mario Buendia Martel, 34, happened when the security guard was found dead five days after he went missing in Danao City in northern Cebu.

The body of Martel was found on a vacant lot in Sitio Banaba, Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, Cebu, on Thursday night, January 30, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Jose Michael Alegado, desk officer of Danao City Police Office, said that Martel, a resident of Sitio Kabayabsan, Barangay Cambanay of the city, was reported missing by his family on January 25.

Alegado said the body was identified by the victim’s father, Eugenio Laurel Martel, who rushed to the crime scene when told by the police that the body could that of his son.

According to Alegado, they could not yet conclude when he was killed or if the body had wounds that might have caused his death as it was already in a state of decomposition when found.

However, residents in the area informed the police that they heard gunshots late at night on Monday, January 27.

Alegado said the residents in the area were not able to tell where the shots were coming from and did not dare check out of fear. He said that a concerned citizen who first saw the body on Thursday called the city’s police station.

The victim’s father told the police that his son left their home around 9 p.m. on January 25 and never returned.

Quoting the statement of Eugenio, Alegado said that Mario did not mention to his family that he received a threat or was in conflict with someone.

Alegado said the body of Mario will undergo autopsy to determine the exact cause of his death. /elb