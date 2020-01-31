Motorcycle-riding assailants kill man in Bayawan, Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Two men on a motorcycle killed a 37-year-old man, who was relaxing at the side of the road watching a video on his mobile phone at 9:30 am. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Barangay Nangka, Bayawan City.

Jeckel Jeraldez of Barangay Nangka, died after he was shot several times in the body, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, acting Bayawan Police Office chief.

Investigation showed that Jeraldez was sitting at the side of the road watching a video on his mobile phone at past 9 a.m. that day when two men on a motorcycle arrived.

The backrider suddenly pulled out a gun and shot Jeraldez several times.

The shooter together with his cohort, the motorcycle driver, fled after the shooting.

Enriquez said that they found five empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

He said that they were investigating the background of the victim to shed light on the shooting.

“Ako pa gipatrace unsa iyang background ug naa bay possible eyewitness. Wala siyay derogatory record diri sa amoa.” Enriquez said.

(We are having his background traced, and we are looking for eyewitnesses. /dbs