All Ateneo Invitational Games 2020 kicked off Friday at SHS-AdC Canduman campus

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students of Jesuit-run schools in the Visayas and Mindanao gathered at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City this weekend for the All Ateneo Invitational Games.

SHS-AdC athletic director Rico Navarro said the event is a gathering of the students in a tournament aimed at promoting camaraderie and friendship among Jesuit-run schools in the VisMin.

It is similar to the Jesuit Athletic meet (JAM) except that this event is for the younger age group of 13 and 12 years old. The JAM was organized for high school and college.

The event started on Friday, January 31, 2020, and will end on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Aside from SHS-AdC, other participating students will come from Ateneo de Davao (ADU), Ateneo de Zamboanga (ADZU), Ateneo de Iloilo and Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan.

Sporting events being contested are basketball under 12 boys, basketball under 13 boys, and volleyball under 12 girls.

Seven teams are competing in the basketball under 12 boys—two teams each from ADU, Xavier and SHS-Ateneo and one from ADZU.

The baketball under 13 boys has four teams seeing action—ADU, Xavier, Ateneo de Iloilo and SHS-Ateneo.

Five squads, on the other hand, are competing in the volleyball under 12 girls. These are ADU, Xavier, Ateneo de Iloilo and two teams from SHS-Ateneo.

Aside from the sporting activities, fellowship activities, such as the fellowship night wherein after eating dinner together, all schools will present a production number are also scheduled during the agthering. A movie night will be held on Saturday while a Mass and boodle fight lunch is scheduled on Sunday. / dcb