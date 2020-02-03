Filipinos arriving in Cebu from Hong Kong will be quarantined at Eversley

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 20 Filipinos arriving in Cebu today, February 3, 2020, via two flights from Hong Kong will be the first passengers to undergo mandatory quarantine in line with the precautions on the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has identified the Everseley Child’s Sanitarium as the first quaratine site for the arriving passengers.

Around 10 passengers were expected to arrive at the MCIA via the 11 a.m. flight of Cathay Pacific.

Another Cathay Pacific flight will also be arriving at 6 p.m.

China Eastern Airlines also has an incoming flight from Hong Kong tonight but they have yet to verify the number of passengers that will be aboard the flight.

Garcia said the option for home quarantine is not yet applicable pending the laying down of guidelines for the self-isolation measure. /elb