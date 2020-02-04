DVMF intensifies ASF monitoring against pork products from Davao Region, Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) has intensified its monitoring of pork products sold in Cebu City following the confirmation of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Davao Occidental on January 31.

Doctor Jennifer Laurente, the head of the DVMF, said she already issued a memorandum with the directive of Mayor Edgardo Labella banning the entry of pork from the Davao Region into the city.

This is also in line with the announcement of Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia extending the pork ban from Luzon to Davao Region in Mindanao from entering the rest of the province.

Laurente said the tight regulations in the ports has kept Cebu safe from the deadly hog-disease.

“So far there has been no incident of ASF or suspected ASF in Cebu City, so there is no need to worry,” said Laurente.

Laurente urged the producers from outside Cebu to acquire all necessary permits especially from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) before attempting to deliver pork products into the province.

Unregistered meat being transported or being sold in the market without the proper documentation will be confiscated.

Should ASF enter Cebu, a P2 billion worth industry will be heavily affected with a looming pork shortage.

With this, Laurente urged hog raisers to take extra care of their hogs, ensure they do not eat leftovers and are provided with a clean source of water.

She also urged hog raisers to be vigilant on the health and conditions of their hogs in case they get sick.

Once a hog is showing symptoms of ASF, this must be isolated and immediately reported to the DVMF, Laurente said. /rcg