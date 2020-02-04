CCPO monitoring 2 cops possibly involved with illegal activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is now monitoring two policemen who are possibly involved with illegal activities.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of CCPO told reporters that they are verifying the information that these policemen are allegedly benefiting from the flow of illegal drugs in the city.

“Hindi lang kasi ang pag-gamit ng illegal drugs kundi ang pag benefit din dito or pag tolerate,” said Soriano.

(It’s not only the use of illegal drugs that is illegal but also when one benefits and tolerates the activity.)

Soriano said although they are still verifying the information, he is warning these policemen to immediately stop their involvement to illegal activities as this may cause the loss of their career and life.

He said that he repeatedly reminded all policemen under CCPO during his station visits about the dangers in being in cahoots with nefarious personalities.

Soriano said he was grateful still as almost all of the policemen under CCPO are hardworking.

“We are fortunate to have these people around working for the peace and order sa Cebu,” said Soriano.

He said that there are still areas that needed to be improved by his men as he expressed confidence that they will be able to better themselves in whatever task they are assigned. /rcg