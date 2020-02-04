Baby corn: Small but packed with nutrients

Cebu City, Philippines—Have you ever tried eating baby corn?

These immature and unripe corns are those you can find in dishes such as chopsuey and other Chinese stir fry dishes.

Don’t let its tiny look deceive you, though.

Baby corns are packed Vitamins A and B, iron, and fiber. Just half a cup of these corn can sustain four precent of a human’s daily needs of these essential nutrients.

Baby corn is also rich in carotenoids for good vision, and folic acid that is good for pregnant woman.

And since they are baby corn, they come cheaper than mature corn as well.

At the Carbon Market, the largest public market in Cebu, baby corn comes at a price of P30 per kilo. /bmo