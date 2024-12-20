Man found dead on shoreline of Lapu-Lapu City identified

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 20,2024 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The dead man found along the rocky shoreline in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Thursday morning, December 19, has been identified.

A woman who immediately went to check after hearing news of the discovery positively identified the victim as her husband.

The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Nestor Banson, a fisherman and a resident of Barangay Maslog in Danao City, northern Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

Boy found floating in Toledo City lake days after going missing

‘Master diver’ found dead in shores of Alegria, Cebu

In an interview with the media, the victim’s wife, Veronica, narrated that she last saw her husband when he left their house to go fishing in Liloan town on Wednesday, December 18. Banson reportedly wanted to catch plenty of fish to earn money for the celebration of his grandchild’s christening on December 29.

At around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, however, Banson had still not returned home, which baffled his wife. Two hours later, at 9:00 a.m., his lifeless body was discovered caught on a rock along the shoreline of Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City.

The wife also shared that her husband had not been feeling well and had even asked for medicine before leaving their house. Due to this, she suspects that Banson may have suffered an attack related to his high blood pressure.

The investigation revealed that Banson had set out to sea with his older brother on the day he went missing. However, the two reportedly went their separate ways after some time.

Banson’s family has decided not to subject his body to an autopsy, believing that his death was caused by a health problem.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP