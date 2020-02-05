San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo suffers leg fracture, out indefinitely

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer will have to make do without June Mar Fajardo in its Philippine Cup title defense.

The Beermen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, announced Fajardo will be out indefinitely after suffering a leg injury—a “complete fracture on his right tibia”—during practice last Monday.

“He was immediately brought to a hospital, where assessment on the extent of his injury and initial treatment were made,” the statement wrote.

“He underwent successful surgery last February 4 and will be scheduled to go through post-operation rehabilitation to allow him to recover at the soonest possible time.”

Fajardo will miss the the all-Filipino conference as well as upcoming international events during his post-operation rehabilitation.

“During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup. June Mar, for his part, is also saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competitions,” the team said.

“The San Miguel Beermen management is committed to ensuring that June Mar will get the best medical care, and would like to thank fans for the messages of concern and well wishes.”

The Beermen will play on opening night of the 45th Season of the PBA on March 1 against the Magnolia Hotshots at Smart Araneta Coliseum.