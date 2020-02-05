DOLE-7 to resume routine inspection of establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) will resume its routine inspection starting this month after Secretary Silvestre Bello III issued a general authority for labor inspectors nationwide.

DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said that with the issuance of the general authority, labor inspectors can now impose their visitorial power to inspect establishments in the region.

The inspection will cover the compliance of establishments on the general labor standards (GLS) and occupational safety and health standard (OSHS).

“The GLS will include the compliance of the minimum wage law, overtime pay, holiday pay and among others, while OSHS includes the PPE (Personal Protective Gear), presence of a safety officer in the workplace among others,” Siaton said.

The inspection will also highlight the compliance of companies to the new minimum wage order which took effect on Januay 5, 2020.

The minimum wage for Expanded Metro Cebu Area is now at P404 from P386.

During an inspection, if a company is found to have violated the GLS and OSHS, the labor inspector will immediately issue a notice of result which will be posted in the workplace.

Erring companies will be given five days to comply with the recommendations on the notice of result. If they fail to comply, DOLE-7 will docket the case and will schedule two mandatory hearings, before the regional director will issue an order of compliance.

Aside from routine inspections, the agency will also conduct inspection arising from complaints that they’ve received.

This year, Siaton said they are targeting 4,868 establishments that will undergo routine inspection. /rcg