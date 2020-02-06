CVFA head calls on football coaches to get involved

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is looking into the involvement of more, if not all, coaches in Cebu and Bohol, to further move the Cebu and Bohol football community forward.

CVFA president Rodney Orale said that they are calling all A and B licensed coaches to a meeting to discuss with them possible programs for grassroots development which everyone could adapt.

“We want to unite all coaches because, in past experiences, there are some who get upset in the selection of coaches to lead youth teams to tournaments like the Festival of Football (FOF).

So we want to listen to them so we can also align our plans with them,” said Orale.

The CVFA plans to continue training the Under 15 Boys who represented the CVFA in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championships last year.

They also want to form a training pool for Under 15 girls, Under 12 boys and girls and Under 13 boys and girls.

And, one factor of pulling this off is to have more licensed coaches. Thus, the CVFA is also looking into helping coaches get licensed by meeting the coaches’ needs halfway especially in the expenses because admittedly, it is not cheap, said Orale.

Orale said they want the coaches to form an association and elect their own head who can sit in the CVFA board. And, this will be the same plan for the referees.

According to Orale, they also want to discuss with the coaches the plan of coming up with tournaments that can serve as an identification program to come up with quality players for the grassroots.

These tournaments do not have to be in Cebu alone. Orale said that there are some teams or players who cannot come to Cebu because their place is far.

“The FA should either find means to bring them here or be the one to go to them. It is not enough that we say that we sent a communication but they did not come,” said Orale.

Orale added that as much as possible they want to involve all coaches and players so it can be fair to all.

Currently, Cebu has two A-licensed coaches—Bro. Mari Aberasturi and Oliver “Bingbing” Colina, while five more are awaiting their result. They are Glen Ramos, Aps Bariñan, Jinggoy Roa, Martin Ferrer, and Alan Medalla.

“If they (coaches) have good programs, we want to encourage them,” said Orale./rcg