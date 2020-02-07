Cops seek public’s help in identifying man found dead in Pardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pardo Police station is asking the public to help them identify the man who was shot dead along an alley in Sitio San Vicente, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City around 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Christian Tala told CDN Digital they are calling on those families who are missing a member to visit their station or the Saint Francis Funeral Homes along N. Bacalso Avenue, where the body was brought.

The man found dead was believed to be in his 40s, medium built in size and without any distinctive marks on his body. He was wearing a black shirt, a blue and green short pants and black boots when he was found.

Based on the initial investigation, Tala said gunshot wounds on the man’s right neck and right chest may have possibly caused his death.

He added that residents in the area heard three bursts of gunshots before they found the body of the man lying lifeless on the muddy ground.

Upon inspecting the area, no empty shells were found.

According to Tala, they are still working to determine the identity of the man before they can start trying to find out the motive of the killing. /bmjo