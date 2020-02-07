New Zealand government opens application for post-graduate scholarships

CEBU CITY—Young Cebuanos have the opportunity to pursue post-graduate studies in New Zealand universities for free.

Ambassador-designate Peter Kell, in an interview, explained that the New Zealand Embassy in Manila has started accepting applications for 24 scholarship slots last February 1, 2020.

The deadline for the submission of applications is set on February 28, 2020.

Kell and New Zealand Embassy personnel came to Cebu to encourage more applicants. Together with representatives from five New Zealand educational institutions, they visited the University of San Carlos (USC) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) to increase awareness of the scholarship.

“We have been privileged to host scholars from the Visayas in the past, particularly for renewable energy,” Kell said. “We recognize the value they have brought to the sector upon their return to the Philippines.”

Kell explained that they would like to have more scholars coming from Visayas and Mindanao. In the past, majority of the New Zealand scholars came from Luzon.

For the school year 2020, seven scholars from the Visayas are going to New Zealand.

They are Lyra Kyle Chu (Master of Natural Resource Management and Ecological Engineering, Lincoln University); Juhn Chris Espia (Doctor of Philosophy, University of Canterbury); Irene Marice Fernandez (Master of Science, Victoria University of Wellington); Nicole Consuelo Fernandez (Master of Disaster Management, Lincoln University); Glenis Ann Narte (Master of Water Resource Management, Lincoln University), Neil Ian Rubia (Postgraduate Diploma in Management Systems, Massey University); and Michael Ray Wenceslao (Doctor of Philosophy, University of Auckland).

According to Kell, this year’s contingent also include the first Moro scholars, Kristelle Alina Rizardo and Bai Nishran Candao.

“I hope that more young Filipinos follow their examples not just for their personal growth but also to assist this region upon their return,” he said.

Priority sectors for study include post-graduate degrees in agriculture, renewable energy, disaster risk management and public sector management such as conflict studies and indigenous studies.

Kell noted that the New Zealand universities have been ranked among the top three percent in the world.

“We’ve carefully selected these sectors to ensure that Filipinos receive some of the very best of New Zealand education,” he said. “We are proud to be leaders and innovators in these industries.”

The degrees in the priority sector would equip future Filipino graduates in areas where they could contribute to the Philippine development, he said.

The following are the qualifications for the scholarship:

Applicants should be 18 to 39 years old

Have at least one year of work experience or two years if including internship and volunteer work, and

Agree to return to the Philippines for a minimum of two years upon completion of study.

Scholarships will cover full tuition, living expenses, establishment allowance, medical and travel insurance, and travel to and from the Philippines.

Those who would like to apply can visit the New Zealand Embassy in Manila Facebook page for more details. /bmjo