Ex-convict rearrested for stealing chocolates at Cebu City mall
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 51-year-old ex-convict returned to jail after he was caught stealing chocolates from the supermarket of a shopping mall in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Thursday, January 9.
The theft took place at around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
The arrested suspect was identified as Eddie Patolada Patoc, 51, a resident of Sitio Avocado, Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City.
Police, in a report, disclosed that the suspect is an ex-convict and is currently unemployed.
Patoc was taken into custody after he was caught discreetly putting 26 pieces of chocolates inside his bag. The stolen products were reportedly worth a total of P6,837.
He then allegedly attempted to leave without paying but was intercepted by a security guard of the establishment at around 12:25 p.m.
A few hours later or at 4:45 p.m., Patoc was turned over to the personnel of the Mambaling Police Station.
As of this writing, he is detained at the station’s custodial facility while waiting for charges of theft to be filed against him.
