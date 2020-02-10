South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Oscars
HOLLYWOOD — Korean satirical-thriller “Parasite” won best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, making history in its home country and the international film scene.
Director-producer Bong Joon-ho shared the honor with co-producer Kwak Sin-ae, CEO of film production company Barunson E&A.
With the award, “Parasite” became the first foreign-language picture to win the most coveted prize in film.
Conquering the Oscars, Bong and the “Parasite” team have reached what may be considered the pinnacle of their 10-month awards race, which began last May with their acceptance of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film has clinched more than 50 trophies.
