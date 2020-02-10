Danao City’s Plaza Rizal closed for redesign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City government has announced the temporary closure of its Plaza Rizal for renovation.

An advisory posted on Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020, on the city’s official Facebook page said that the public plaza will be made to undergo redesign based on the conceptual design prepared by the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO).

“Gihimo kini kay ang pagpanindot sa mga ‘public open spaces’ sama sa Plaza Rizal ug Plaza Mano Amon base sa mando sa National Government,” the advisory said.

(We are doing this because the improvement of public open spaces like the Plaza Rizal and the Plaza Mano Among is mandated by the national government.)

Improvements on the city’s Plaza Rizal will be funded from the P7.8 million assistance from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) that was set aside for the implementation of the agency’s “Green, Green, Green” program in Danao City.

The program authorizes the development of all public open spaces in the country to make the respective localities where these are located “sustainable, livable and thriving cities.” /bmjo